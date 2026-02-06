nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $120.85.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: nVent posted $0.90 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue of $1.07B vs. ~$1.00B expected; revenue rose ~41.9% year-over-year, showing strong top-line momentum. MarketBeat / Company Slide Deck

Q4 results beat expectations: nVent posted $0.90 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue of $1.07B vs. ~$1.00B expected; revenue rose ~41.9% year-over-year, showing strong top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance for FY2026 came in above Wall Street: company issued $4.5B–$4.6B vs. consensus ~ $4.4B, suggesting management expects continued demand across product lines. Press release on GlobeNewswire

Revenue guidance for FY2026 came in above Wall Street: company issued $4.5B–$4.6B vs. consensus ~ $4.4B, suggesting management expects continued demand across product lines. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.15 is essentially in line with consensus (~$4.05); the range gives flexibility but doesn’t materially change the street’s earnings view. Zacks: Key metrics on NVT Q4

FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.00–$4.15 is essentially in line with consensus (~$4.05); the range gives flexibility but doesn’t materially change the street’s earnings view. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted the full earnings materials (press release, slide deck, earnings presentation) and hosted a conference call — useful for detail but not a market mover by itself. Seeking Alpha: Q4 results / presentation

Company posted the full earnings materials (press release, slide deck, earnings presentation) and hosted a conference call — useful for detail but not a market mover by itself. Negative Sentiment: Near-term caution: Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90–$0.93 is effectively flat to only slightly above consensus (0.92) and the lower bound is modestly conservative — this tempered near-term outlook likely contributed to today’s selloff. Press release on GlobeNewswire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Articles

