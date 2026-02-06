Space Stocks To Research – February 6th

AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are materially tied to space activities—such as rocket and satellite manufacturers, launch service providers, satellite communications and Earth?observation firms, space tourism operators, and suppliers to those industries. Investors treat them as a high?growth, capital?intensive, and often volatile sector influenced by technological milestones, government contracts and regulation, and long development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS
Boeing (BA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on BA
GE Aerospace (GE)
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GE
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in February 2026
- Amazon’s Earnings Miss Was Small, But the Market’s Message Wasn’t
- IREN Earnings Were Ugly—Is a Beautiful Future Already Funded?
- Nintendo Stock Falls 20%—But the Rebound Case Is Growing
- 3 High-Risk Stocks That Soared in 2025 But Can Still Fly Higher
- Strategy Earnings Reveal the Real Risk Behind MSTR Stock