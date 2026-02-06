Space Stocks To Research – February 6th

AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are materially tied to space activities—such as rocket and satellite manufacturers, launch service providers, satellite communications and Earth?observation firms, space tourism operators, and suppliers to those industries. Investors treat them as a high?growth, capital?intensive, and often volatile sector influenced by technological milestones, government contracts and regulation, and long development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

