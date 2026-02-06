Reviewing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Loews (NYSE:L)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Loews”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $644.66 million 1.01 $32.17 million $1.43 12.68 Loews $17.51 billion 1.31 $1.41 billion $6.90 16.14

Risk & Volatility

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

EverQuote has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote 8.36% 38.19% 25.60% Loews 7.95% 7.89% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EverQuote and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 3 1 3.00 Loews 0 0 0 1 4.00

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.48%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Loews.

Dividends

EverQuote pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. EverQuote pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.