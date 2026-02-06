Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 548,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,707. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crown by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 58.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,855,000 after buying an additional 1,007,980 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 60.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 943,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after buying an additional 933,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

