iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 33277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

