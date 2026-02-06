Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Flowserve has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowserve by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

