Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,063. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allstate has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.00 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 142.0% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings materially beat expectations — Allstate reported $14.31 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $8.7) and net income roughly doubled to ~$3.8B, driven by strength in the property-liability business and lower catastrophe losses. This large EPS beat supports the stock’s fundamental outlook. Allstate Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 earnings materially beat expectations — Allstate reported $14.31 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $8.7) and net income roughly doubled to ~$3.8B, driven by strength in the property-liability business and lower catastrophe losses. This large EPS beat supports the stock’s fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a meaningful capital-return package — a $4B share buyback program and an 8% quarterly dividend increase — which should support EPS per share and investor returns. Buyback and Dividend Raise

Management announced a meaningful capital-return package — a $4B share buyback program and an 8% quarterly dividend increase — which should support EPS per share and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Street upgrade / price-target lift — JPMorgan raised its price target (to $263) and reiterated an “overweight” stance, implying significant upside from current levels and lending momentum to the stock. JPMorgan Positive Forecast

Street upgrade / price-target lift — JPMorgan raised its price target (to $263) and reiterated an “overweight” stance, implying significant upside from current levels and lending momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Operational wins noted in the release: Allstate said it lowered prices for ~7.8M customers in 2025 and highlighted improved earned premiums and margin leverage — points that support growth and retention. Customer Price Cuts PR

Operational wins noted in the release: Allstate said it lowered prices for ~7.8M customers in 2025 and highlighted improved earned premiums and margin leverage — points that support growth and retention. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $220 target — a more cautious stance that tempers upside from more bullish broker calls but doesn’t signal deterioration. Cantor Fitzgerald Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $220 target — a more cautious stance that tempers upside from more bullish broker calls but doesn’t signal deterioration. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read-through (management commentary on reserve development, pricing and expense actions will guide near-term expectations). Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read-through (management commentary on reserve development, pricing and expense actions will guide near-term expectations). Neutral Sentiment: Brand/sponsorship update — Allstate extended its Allstate Sugar Bowl partnership (small visibility/marketing positive but limited near-term stock impact). Sugar Bowl Extension

Brand/sponsorship update — Allstate extended its Allstate Sugar Bowl partnership (small visibility/marketing positive but limited near-term stock impact). Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed analyst expectations — reported Q4 revenue (~$14.57B) was below consensus (~$17.2B), which may concern investors focused on top-line lift and could limit multiple expansion despite strong EPS. Press Release / Slides

Revenue missed analyst expectations — reported Q4 revenue (~$14.57B) was below consensus (~$17.2B), which may concern investors focused on top-line lift and could limit multiple expansion despite strong EPS. Negative Sentiment: Near-term market reaction shows profit-taking and mixed analyst signals — the strong EPS beat has already been partly priced in, and mixed revenue/ratings commentary is weighing on the stock today. Investor Reaction Analysis

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.