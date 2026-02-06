Analyzing Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 22.54% -591.00% 13.64% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Aqua Power Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.70 billion 3.21 $2.51 billion $3.84 15.05 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 6 1 0 0 1.14 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

