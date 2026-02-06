Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable (EQH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equitable (NYSE: EQH):

2/5/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/14/2026 – Equitable was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/13/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Equitable was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/8/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Equitable was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Equitable was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

12/29/2025 – Equitable had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Equitable had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Equitable had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/15/2025 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Equitable had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Equitable had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $738,593.75. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $323,543.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,845.95. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 203,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,206 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

