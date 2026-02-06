Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 5.3% increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 3,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. 76,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,929. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 197.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

