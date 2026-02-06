Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323. Regency Centers has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored shopping centers throughout the United States. The company specializes in open-air retail properties centered around daily needs retailers such as national and regional grocers, pharmacy chains and service-oriented tenants. Regency manages both stabilized portfolios and development pipelines, offering leasing, marketing, facilities management and redevelopment services to optimize occupancy and tenant mix.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers maintains a presence in more than 30 major metropolitan markets, with concentration in the Southeast, Texas, Southern California and select Midwestern and West Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.