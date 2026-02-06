Air T, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:AIRTP)

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 1,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846. Air T has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

