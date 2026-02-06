Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Air T Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ AIRTP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34.

About Air T

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

