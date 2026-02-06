Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.92. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 61,041 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of C$87.63 million, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76.

In other news, insider Jonathan Rosset bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 655,000 shares in the company, valued at C$497,800. This represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

