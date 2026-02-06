Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and traded as high as $21.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.2950, with a volume of 71,164 shares.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

