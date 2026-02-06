Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and traded as high as $21.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.2950, with a volume of 71,164 shares.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.
Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.
