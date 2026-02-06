SouthState Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

SouthState Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

