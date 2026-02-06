RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

