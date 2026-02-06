RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of GLDM stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $109.74.
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish views and increased analyst targets support longer?term gold demand — Ray Dalio and other commentators point to dollar weakness and rising doubts about fiat money value, which can drive safe?haven flows into gold-backed ETFs. Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio Foresees a Capital War. The Worst Asset, and How Much Gold to Own.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising 2026 gold forecasts amid mounting geopolitical and macro uncertainty, supporting the case for continued ETF inflows over the medium term. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts as global uncertainties mount
- Positive Sentiment: Central?bank buying remains robust (World Gold Council data), underpinning structural demand that benefits GLDM as a gold proxy. Central banks buy 19t of gold in December to total 328t in 2025, averaging 27t/m – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks (CIBC) project materially higher average gold prices into 2026, a bullish fundamental thesis that supports longer?term GLDM holdings. CIBC sees gold averaging $6,000 an ounce as safe-haven demand persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts note key support zones holding but also warn of a failed breakout and consolidation; this creates potential for choppy trading that can amplify ETF flows without changing the medium?term trend. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Consolidation Possible After Failed Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical/price?level analysis shows traders watching $4,800–$5,000 ranges — continued volatility likely means GLDM could move sharply intraday with limited directional conviction. Gold News: Price Prediction Hinges on $5002.31–$5143.89 — Traders Brace for Next Move
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term selling pressures: profit?taking, a bearish reversal and a stronger dollar have pulled gold back from recent highs, driving outflows from GLDM in the near term. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Market spillovers and liquidity shocks (cryptocurrency selloff, silver deleveraging and margin calls) have pressured precious metals and sparked volatility that can accelerate near?term declines in GLDM. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
