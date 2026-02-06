EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.49 and traded as high as GBX 156. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 156, with a volume of 15,200 shares traded.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest between $2 million and $30 million in small and medium enterprises.

