Coursera’s (COUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.64% from the company’s previous close.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Coursera from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Coursera stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Coursera has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $65,997.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,054.76. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 619.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

