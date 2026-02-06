Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.2%

AEIS opened at $257.64 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $277.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

