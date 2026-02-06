Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2026 – Caesars Entertainment had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Caesars Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/21/2026 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

12/30/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/15/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

