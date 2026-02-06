Savant Capital LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,069 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.