Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lowered by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 20.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $2,773,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $597.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.69. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Penserra Capital Management has increased its stake in Invesco QQQ, a vote of institutional confidence that could support demand for the ETF. Penserra Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Amid Nasdaq’s Fast Entry Proposal
- Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks daily update notes QQQ slightly positive in pre-market movement on 2/5, but this is a small short-term oscillation versus larger selling pressure. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/5/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF Trends highlights structural shifts (e.g., Walmart moving to Nasdaq) that underline the market’s tech orientation — a longer-term thematic item that only slowly affects QQQ composition. Walmart Provides a Buffer in These ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Broad tech selling: Nasdaq plunged >2% with a handful of large tech names driving the drop — directly negative for QQQ’s performance. Nasdaq plunges more than 2%, and these 10 names are fanning the flames
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts warn the Nasdaq-100 is on the edge of a major technical breakdown, increasing the likelihood of further outflows from QQQ. Macro Insights: Gold’s Warning, Warsh’s Fed Takeover, And 15 S&P 500 Stocks Still Worth Buying
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha articles flag “risk-off” flows, tech/AI panic and early negative S&P/mega-tech signals — thematic headwinds that pressure QQQ through reallocations and stop-loss driven selling. Risk-Off Flows And A Tech/AI Panic – Market Reactions
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and flow backdrop is unfavorable: QQQ is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with daily volume well above average — this amplifies downside risk if selling continues.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.