Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lowered by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 20.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $2,773,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $597.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.69. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

