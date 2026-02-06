Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys New Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,076 shares of company stock worth $54,056,506. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amphenol

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and research bullishness — Zacks highlights AI datacom demand, defense exposure and 2026 guidance as reasons the stock remains a buy despite a premium valuation, supporting upside potential for APH. Read More.

Analyst and research bullishness — Zacks highlights AI datacom demand, defense exposure and 2026 guidance as reasons the stock remains a buy despite a premium valuation, supporting upside potential for APH. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and other commentators view the recent pullback as a potential entry point, which can attract value?seeking buyers if revenue momentum persists. Read More.

Barclays and other commentators view the recent pullback as a potential entry point, which can attract value?seeking buyers if revenue momentum persists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board succession plan promotes continuity — the Board will make R. Adam Norwitt (current CEO) Chairman at the 2026 annual meeting, a governance move that reduces leadership uncertainty. Read More.

Board succession plan promotes continuity — the Board will make R. Adam Norwitt (current CEO) Chairman at the 2026 annual meeting, a governance move that reduces leadership uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced — APH declared a $0.25/share quarterly dividend (record March 23; payable April 14). The yield is modest (~0.8%), so the impact on total return is limited but signals continued shareholder returns.

Quarterly dividend announced — APH declared a $0.25/share quarterly dividend (record March 23; payable April 14). The yield is modest (~0.8%), so the impact on total return is limited but signals continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — several recent pieces and aggregator stories summarize divergent Street views (some bullish on momentum, others caution on valuation), leaving the near?term reaction dependent on sentiment and flows. Read More.

Mixed analyst coverage — several recent pieces and aggregator stories summarize divergent Street views (some bullish on momentum, others caution on valuation), leaving the near?term reaction dependent on sentiment and flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent sharp pullback and skepticism — coverage noting a ~17% drop after earnings raises questions about sustainability and whether the share retreat signals underlying weakness or a buying opportunity. That volatility can keep sellers active. Read More.

Recent sharp pullback and skepticism — coverage noting a ~17% drop after earnings raises questions about sustainability and whether the share retreat signals underlying weakness or a buying opportunity. That volatility can keep sellers active. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short?term trade?down headlines — market stories pairing Amphenol with other decliners underline momentum selling and may amplify intraday declines even when fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.