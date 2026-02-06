Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the information technology service provider on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a 6.5% increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Q4 beat and upgraded FY?2026 outlook — Cognizant reported Q4 revenue of $5.33B and EPS $1.35 (above estimates) and set FY?2026 adjusted EPS guidance of 5.560–5.700 and revenue growth of 4.0%–6.5%, driving optimism on demand and margins.

Record bookings and AI "mega?deals" — Trailing 12?month bookings rose to $28.4B with 28 large deals in 2025, management cited roughly $500M of mega?deals and strong AI-driven demand as growth drivers.

Capital returns and dividend increase — Company plans $1.6B of shareholder returns in 2026 (including $1B repurchases) and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.33, signaling confidence in cash flow and supporting valuation.

Strategic AI partnership — Cognizant partnered with Palantir to combine platforms (Foundry + AIP + TriZetto) to accelerate AI modernization in healthcare and operations, reinforcing the company's AI services roadmap.

Analysts lift targets — RBC raised its target to $88 and Morgan Stanley nudged its target higher, reflecting improved visibility into growth and deal momentum.

Updated Q1 / FY operational figures — Q1 revenue guidance (~$5.4B) and FY bands slightly outpace the street but leave scrutiny on execution and margin delivery; full call materials and slides are available for due diligence.

Further reading / analyst writeups — Multiple bull-case analyses and style?score pieces surfaced; useful for conviction work but not immediate market movers.

Insider sale disclosed — Director Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares at ~ $83.06; small versus total holdings and the buyback plan but noted by some investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

