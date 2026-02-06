Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $7.40 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 83,886 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,631,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles. ICVT was launched on Jun 2, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.