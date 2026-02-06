Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 5,522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 262,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

