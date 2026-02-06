BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.74. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.6701, with a volume of 250,468 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKYI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BIO-key International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 70.23%.

BIO-key International, Inc is a developer and provider of fingerprint biometric identity and access management solutions, serving enterprise and government customers. The company’s core offerings include a range of fingerprint readers and authentication software designed to verify user identity across physical and digital environments. By leveraging proprietary template-on-card and template-on-device technologies, BIO-key seeks to enhance security and streamline user access without reliance on traditional passwords.

In addition to hardware sensors, BIO-key delivers software platforms that integrate with existing IT infrastructures such as Microsoft Active Directory and major workforce management systems.

