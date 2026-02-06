Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.88 and traded as low as $53.6679. Sodexo shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 1,109 shares.

Sodexo Trading Up 8.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

About Sodexo

Sodexo is a global leader in food services and facilities management, delivering integrated solutions that enhance the quality of life for its clients and the people they serve. The company’s business activities span corporate dining, education catering, healthcare and senior living services, remote site management for energy and resources, as well as employee engagement and recognition programs.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown into a multinational organization operating in more than 50 countries.

