Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 191,088 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1,957.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,088 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,150,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,985,000 after acquiring an additional 643,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,670,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,750,000 after acquiring an additional 964,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,908,000 after purchasing an additional 221,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,336,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,390,000 after acquiring an additional 253,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,614,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,186,000 after purchasing an additional 321,293 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1645 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

