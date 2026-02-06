DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.82% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 9,905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000.

NYSEARCA DCRE opened at $52.06 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. DCRE was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is issued by DoubleLine.

