argenex SE $ARGX Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1,953.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in argenex were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in argenex by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of argenex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,031,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of argenex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $820.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $846.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $788.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $934.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on argenex from $1,124.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded argenex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.78.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

