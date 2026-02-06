Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.70 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,362 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 170,936 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,843,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,400,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $77.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

