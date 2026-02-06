Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 34,027 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Itron worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Itron by 23.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 376,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Itron by 31.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 372,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,504 shares during the last quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at $8,331,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $377,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,066.82. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,252.68. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

