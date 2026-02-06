IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $9.04 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 191.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $117.30.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock worth $6,072,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

