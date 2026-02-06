XPIN Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.44 Million (XPIN)

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, XPIN Network has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. XPIN Network has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and $5.84 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XPIN Network token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XPIN Network

XPIN Network was first traded on August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,718,493,704 tokens. The official message board for XPIN Network is xpinnetwork.medium.com. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,790,013,257 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00214298 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,860,060.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XPIN Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XPIN Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

