Mira (MIRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.19 Million

Mira (MIRA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Mira token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mira has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mira has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mira

Mira’s genesis date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official website is mira.network. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork. Mira’s official message board is mira.network/writing.

Buying and Selling Mira

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 234,075,378 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.08590143 USD and is down -12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $16,044,259.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

