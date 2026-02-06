MYX Finance (MYX) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

MYX Finance (MYX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One MYX Finance token can now be bought for $6.43 or 0.00009705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MYX Finance has traded 15% higher against the dollar. MYX Finance has a market cap of $801.83 million and approximately $35.53 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MYX Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,746.33 or 0.99285765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MYX Finance Token Profile

MYX Finance’s genesis date was May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance. The official website for MYX Finance is app.myx.finance. The official message board for MYX Finance is medium.com/@myxfinance.

MYX Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,473,423.7 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 6.52836376 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $33,784,061.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYX Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MYX Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MYX Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MYX Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.