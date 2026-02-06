Tagger Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (TAG)

Tagger (TAG) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Tagger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tagger has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tagger has a total market cap of $28.44 million and $9.54 million worth of Tagger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,746.33 or 0.99285765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tagger Profile

Tagger’s genesis date was December 26th, 2024. Tagger’s total supply is 405,380,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,380,800,000 tokens. Tagger’s official website is www.tagger.pro. Tagger’s official Twitter account is @taggerai.

Tagger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tagger (TAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tagger has a current supply of 405,380,800,000 with 108,404,572,594 in circulation. The last known price of Tagger is 0.00026819 USD and is down -30.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $9,703,552.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tagger.pro.”

