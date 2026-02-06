Hey Anon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Hey Anon has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hey Anon has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One Hey Anon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,746.33 or 0.99285765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hey Anon

Hey Anon was first traded on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 20,961,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,413,584 tokens. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai.

Buying and Selling Hey Anon

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 20,961,083.951299 with 13,413,584.005432 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 0.67346531 USD and is down -14.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $1,142,488.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hey Anon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hey Anon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

