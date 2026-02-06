Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $8.15 Million in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,000. General Dynamics makes up 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $351.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.47.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

