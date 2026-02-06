Aurdan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,193 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,110,000 after buying an additional 9,710,027 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,205,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,702,000 after buying an additional 790,874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

