Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $333.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

