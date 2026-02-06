Aurdan Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,844,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 480.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 889,590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,124,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 560,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 778,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after buying an additional 523,555 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

NYSE:GPN opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $164,122.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,397.58. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,080 shares of company stock worth $1,439,350 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

