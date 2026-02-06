CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,528 shares of company stock worth $41,051,826. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.43.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $337.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $78.86.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

