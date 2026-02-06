Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,806 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 673,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 495,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

