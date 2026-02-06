474,361 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Acquired by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 474,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,934,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

