Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 139.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.
About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
