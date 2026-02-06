Aurdan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Aurdan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $823,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,502,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,659,000 after buying an additional 1,972,097 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,467,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,669,000 after buying an additional 1,721,523 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

