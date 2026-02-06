Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $317.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

IBM opened at $290.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

