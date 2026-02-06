Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM was selected to support the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program under an IDIQ contract with a stated ceiling of $151 billion — a major, long-duration defense opportunity that validates IBM’s government/mission-systems credentials and could underpin multi-year revenue and backlog. IBM to Support Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights the SHIELD role as part of a broader AI push for IBM, reinforcing the narrative that defense work and AI services can lift growth and margins. This bolsters investor sentiment around recurring, high-value government work. IBM Lands SHIELD Defense Role, Expands AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: IBM added PepsiCo’s CEO to its board — a governance/industry signal that adds consumer and C-suite experience; investors may view this as supportive for strategic oversight around AI commercialization and valuation. IBM Adds PepsiCo CEO To Board As AI And Valuation Story Evolves
- Positive Sentiment: IBM launched a global RFP for AI-driven education and workforce programs (Impact Accelerator), reinforcing its go-to-market push in AI solutions and potential new revenue streams tied to public/private partnerships. IBM Opens Global RFP for AI-Driven Solutions Shaping the Future of Work and Education
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media endorsements and reported insider buying (plus Jim Cramer’s bullish comments on IBM as an AI winner with a modest P/E) are pro?sentiment catalysts that can support multiple expansion. Jim Cramer Says “IBM’s the Rare AI Winner With a Fairly Low Price-to-Earnings Multiple”
- Neutral Sentiment: Updates tied to the Confluent transaction (supplemental disclosures) are procedural; important for deal close/timing but currently represent process noise rather than an earnings driver. Confluent Issues Supplemental Disclosures Amid Shareholder Lawsuits
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/technical commentary is mixed: some bullish analyst pieces and “bull case” writeups exist, but chart-based signals and short-term volatility are cited by technicians. These shape near-term trading more than fundamentals. IBM Shares Navigate Market Headwinds Amid AI Push
- Negative Sentiment: Missouri’s attorney general and IBM reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit — a legal and reputational headline that can create near-term uncertainty around costs and governance scrutiny. Investors will watch disclosures for any material financial impact. Missouri attorney general’s office and IBM reach settlement in discrimination lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive concerns: coverage notes IBM shares slipped after Anthropic announced new plugins that could threaten parts of IBM’s consulting and software business — a reminder that AI competition can pressure growth or pricing in some segments. As IBM Stock Breaks Below Its 100-Day Moving Average, Should You Buy The Dip?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
International Business Machines Price Performance
IBM opened at $290.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.53.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
